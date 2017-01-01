Advert
Sunday, January 1, 2017, 10:01

Suspected car wash thieves arrested

Man and woman caught at the scene of the crime

Machines at the Attard car wash were allegedly forced open. Photo: Shutterstock

A man and a woman were arrested late last night on suspicion of having robbed a car wash in Attard. 

Police rushed to the Mdina Road car wash at 11pm following reports that a theft was underway. There, they spotted a 44-year-old man exiting the car wash and heading towards a suspected getaway vehicle. 

Following a search, the man and a 42-year-old woman waiting for him in the car were arrested.

Police believe the man forced open a number of machines at the car wash and stole money inside them. 

