Suspected car wash thieves arrested

Machines at the Attard car wash were allegedly forced open. Photo: Shutterstock

A man and a woman were arrested late last night on suspicion of having robbed a car wash in Attard.

Police rushed to the Mdina Road car wash at 11pm following reports that a theft was underway. There, they spotted a 44-year-old man exiting the car wash and heading towards a suspected getaway vehicle.

Following a search, the man and a 42-year-old woman waiting for him in the car were arrested.

Police believe the man forced open a number of machines at the car wash and stole money inside them.