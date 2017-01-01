Six drunk drivers caught during police road checks
738 vehicles inspected and 54 traffic violations found
Six drunk drivers and seven people not wearing seatbelts were among the 54 traffic contraventions discovered by police during road checks set up for New Year's Eve.
738 vehicles in various locations were inspected throughout the night. Other traffic violations included motorists driving uninsured and unlicensed vehicles, police said.
The previous New Year's Eve, police inspected more than 830 vehicles and discovered 89 traffic contraventions.