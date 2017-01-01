Motorcyclist grievously injured minutes before midnight

A 41-year-old motorcyclist was grievously injured minutes before midnight last night in a road accident in Mosta.

Police called to Pjazza s-Sittax ta’ Settembru at 11.59pm found the man, who lives in St Paul's Bay, injured and lying on the ground. He had been driving a Honda CBR 600RR motorbike.

An ambulance rushed him to Mater Dei Hospital, where medics certified his injuries as being grievous. Police are investigating further.