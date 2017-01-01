Advert
Sunday, January 1, 2017, 08:43

Motorcyclist grievously injured minutes before midnight

Police find man lying on the ground in Mosta

A 41-year-old motorcyclist was grievously injured minutes before midnight last night in a road accident in Mosta. 

Police called to Pjazza s-Sittax ta’ Settembru at 11.59pm found the man, who lives in St Paul's Bay, injured and lying on the ground. He had been driving a Honda CBR 600RR motorbike. 

An ambulance rushed him to Mater Dei Hospital,  where medics certified his injuries as being grievous. Police are investigating further. 

