Man detained in connection with Żejtun shop robbery

A 34-year-old man is being questioned by police in connection with a Żejtun shop robbery that took place last night.

The theft happened at 8.45pm when a man armed with a sharp object walked into a store on Triq l-Isqof Emm. Galea and ordered the shop assistant to hand over money.

He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash before police could arrive. Police subsequently arrested the 34-year-old.

Magistrate Donatello Frendo Dimech is leading an inquiry into the case. Police investigations are ongoing.