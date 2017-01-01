Advert
Sunday, January 1, 2017, 12:41

20 arrested by drug squad on New Year's Eve

Twenty people were arrested for suspected drug-related offences by the police drug squad last night.

Among them was a 19-year-old youth caught with 90 pills believed to be ecstasy as well as various sachets of suspected cocaine intended for sale. He is expected to be arraigned in the coming days. 

The other people arrested were detained in Valletta, Rabat, St Julian's and San Gwann after they were caught with suspected drugs ranging from cocaine to cannabis resin, marijuana and ecstasy. All are aged between 19 and 38, police said.  

