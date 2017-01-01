WWI newspaper snippets from Malta during 1917

World War I graves at the military cemetery at Pietà.

During 1917, while World War I continued cruelly and aggressive­ly on the western and eastern fronts in mainland Europe, the atmos­phere in Malta was gene­rally calm. But the island’s inhabitants were reminded that the country was on a war footing. The Malta Defence Regulations were in force with a view to securing public safety and the defence of the island. Certain restrictions had to be unavoidably imposed.

No person was allowed to possess firearms without the written permission of the competent naval or military authority. It was forbidden to give information to the enemy or convey intelligence regarding shipping movements or naval or military matters. Strangers were not to be trusted in conversation or correspondence.

The Governor could order the deportation of any foreign member of crew of a ship, who, for any reason, did not leave the Maltese islands in the ship in which he had arrived.

The attention of the public was frequently drawn to the danger of approaching military posts or of moving about on the coastline at night due to the risk of being fired upon.

The Malta Defence Regulations further stipulated that a person found in possession of goods or stores belonging to naval or military forces, which were reasonably suspected of having been stolen or unlawfully obtained and having failed to give satisfactory explanation, was liable to a summary offence.

It was forbidden to operate radiotelegraph stations on board ships (other than British and Allied ships of war or fleet auxiliaries) while these ships were within the territorial waters of the Maltese islands.

Further orders were issued under these regulations to the effect that it was the duty of any person, if so required by an officer, soldier or sailor engaged in sentry patrol, to stop and answer to any questions reasonably addressed to him, and if he refused or failed to do so he would be guilty of an offence.

These and many other orders released from time to time under the Defence Regulations reflected, no doubt, that the island was kept in continuous readiness as far as defence and security were con­cerned notwithstanding the appa­rently normal social life, including the opera season at the Theatre Royal, cinema shows and other entertainment activities, band programmes, sports events and traditional festivities.

With the growing use of aircraft in combat during the war, in January 1917, new orders were issued to ensure the public safety and the defence of Malta. They were to be strictly adhered to in the event of an unexpected attack by hostile aircraft.

The alarm signal was to be one long blast followed by six short blasts on the alarm siren at the Dockyard. As the siren alarm might not be heard by many, the switching off of electric lights or the extinguishing of gaslights was to be the first sign of an immnent air attack. Gas had to be turned off at once as this affected defence requirements; electric lighting or acetyline supply was cut off immediately. No light that could be seen through any window or aperture in a building was to be lit.

The ringing of church bells during the danger period was prohibited. Lights on vehicles had to be extinguished, and no sound horn,bell, gong or hooter used. Steam ferry boats or other small sea craft had to put out all lights and return to their moorings or remain still.

Sound sirens or whistles as sound signal by ferry boats or other craft was not allowed.

In the event of aircraft attack the public was warned to remain indoors until the danger had passed.

With a view to better ensuring that these orders were carried out parish priests were solicited to bring them to the notice of their parishioners, and possibly to have the orders translated into Maltese and distributed in the country.

Fr Joseph Strickland’s wartime service

Fr Joseph Strickland SJ, brother of Sir Gerald Strickland, the late Chief Secretary to Government of Malta, was a well known member of the Society of Jesus which he joined in 1883. He was a graduate of the University of Turin (Doctor in Italian Literature) and of the Italian State University in Rome (Doctor of Philosophy). He taught in the Lyceum of Mondragone College near Rome, where he was educated.

He arrived in Malta at Christ­mas­time 1916 and was assigned the spiritual charge of Għajn Tuffieħa Camp. Early in 1917, Fr Strickland was appointed chaplain to the forces in the Malta Com­mand. But before this assignment he had already seen a great deal of active service during the war.

In England, he had volunteered his services at the front, especially in the Second Battle of Ypres in the spring of 1915 and in the Battle of the Somme in 1917. He was present at the attack on Beaumont Hamel. Fr Strickland was assigned to a field ambulance. He travelled mostly on horseback – once he fell from his horse, hit his head and suffered from concussion. Between one field hospital and another, he ministered to the many wounded and dying soldiers, whom he comforted and assisted. He took care not only of British soldiers but even heard the confessions of German prisoners-of-war – he could speak Italian, French and German, besides his native English and Maltese. For some time he was appointed chaplain on a hospital ship, the Letitia.

In February 1917 Fr Strickland delivered a lecture in English in the Aula Magna of the University of Malta, entitled ‘The Battle of the Somme – Personal experiences of a chaplain in the firing line’. He said: “After being six weeks in England, I was sent to France to the 4th Army Division, with which I remained as a Padre for 21 months.

“Here we held a sector which prevented the Germans from making any headway and we received the congratulations of General French for having made the line as strong as any other on the front. We held this line against great odds but we had men who could stand against the Germans because they belonged to the old regular army, a professional army of non-commissioned officers and men, the finest soldiers seen in this world war... .

“The River Somme flows to the centre of a long line of battlefront of about 50 miles in length; that is why the battle is known as the Battle of the Somme, though the English did not actually fight on the Somme but on its tributary, the Ancre... . Our troops took trench after trench from the Germans, and immediately a trench was taken, sand bags and barbed wire entanglements were turned round so as to face the enemy. Were I to tell you all that has been done by the painstaking efforts of our generals in making the British army what it now is, I should never end.”

The local papers recorded with deep regret the death of Fr Joseph Strickland, which occurred on July 15,1917, at Tigné Hospital follow­ing suddenly upon failing health at the age of 53. Fr Strickland was interred with military honours in the crypt of the church at the Addolorata Cemetery.

Heroes of Battle of Jutland Bank commemorated

The Battle of Jutland Bank, which took place on May 31,1916, was one of the greatest naval battles of all time. Over 100 Maltese ratings lost their lives in the battle. British losses fell heavily on the ex- Mediterranean Fleet, which composed the bulk of the Third Battle Cruiser Squadron and bore the brunt of the fighting.

To commemorate the first anniversary of the memorable battle a solemn requiem service for the repose of the souls of the officers and men who fell in the battle was held on June 6, 1917, in the Jesuits church in Valletta on the initiative of a committee of local naval people.

The interior of the church presented an imposing and deeply impressive appearance. The walls were hung with mourning emblems, arranged in black and silver drapery. In front of the high altar a catafalque was erected between rows of lit candles, the rich velvet pall, embroidered with gold, covered with the Union Jack and Naval Ensign. At the foot was placed a scroll inscribed in Latin. There was a large anchor in fresh flowers, bound with crepe streamers on which was lettered in gold: “To dear old comrades”. There was another large anchor which bore the inscription: “Malta’s tribute to the heroes of Jutland Bank”. Other wreaths were placed on the pedestal. Shields bearing designs in the Union Jack and Maltese colours enchanced the general impressive effect.

His Lordship Mgr Angelo Portelli OP, Titular Bishop of Selinonte and Vicar General, celebrated Mass and administered Holy Communion.

Upon the conclusion of Mass the Archbishop of Malta, Mgr Maurus Caruana OSB, chanted the Libera, preceded by the sounding of the Last Post by bugles and drums, which was “intensely emotional”.

The congregation which thronged the church was representative of the authorities and the civil, naval and military community, including the clergy, nobility and gentry.

Following the conclusion of the ceremony, most of the congregation approached the catafalque, and among those who stood by were many parents, relatives and friends who mourned in silence the departed heroes.

The organising committee “extended the invitation to all”.

Enrico Mizzi MP imprisoned

Dr Enrico Mizzi, representing the 11th electoral district in the Council of Government, was severely censured for abuse of privilege bordering on sedition. He was accused for purposes of trial and punishment by court martial for an offence against the Malta Defence Regulations 1916.

He was charged with having on premises in his occupation documents containing state­ments, the publication of which would be likely to prejudice His Majesty’s relations with foreign powers. The trial started on July 16, 1917, and lasted up to August 10, 1917, during which period 16 sittings were held.

Dr Mizzi was found guilty of the charges and was sentenced to be imprisoned without hard labour for one year. Governor Field Marshal Lord Methuen commuted the sentence of imprisonment to one of a “severe reprimand”.

Dr Mizzi regained his freedom on August 13, after having been held in imprisonment for over three months in Verdala Military Barracks, Cottonera.

Third anniversary of war declaration

On August 4, 1917, a meeting was held at the Royal Opera House to commemorate the third anniver­sary of Britain’s declaration of war against Germany.

It was a packed house with a most representative gathering.

Among the speakers were the Hon. Francesco Azzopardi LP, leader of the elected bench and president of the committee charged with the arrangements for the meeting, and Rev Mgr Can Dr Ferris LL.D, DD, a member of the committee, who delivered an impressive address; both speeches were frequently punctuated by loud and prolonged applause.

The meeting resolved “that on this third anniversary of the declaration of a righteous war, this meeting of the citizens of Malta record their inflexible deter­mination to continue to a vic­torious end and the struggle in main­tenance of those ideals of liberty and justice which are the common and sacred cause of the Allies”.

The resolution was enthusias­tically carried by acclamation.

Bolshevik October Revolution

One of the most significant events of 1917 on the international front was, no doubt, the Bolshevik October Revolution in Russia, which led to the collapse of Russia and its withdrawal from the war, and the end of the Romanoff rulers.

Regarding this dramatic event, the Daily Malta Chronicle commented: “Debauched by anarchic and anti-patriotic agitation, Russia is isolatedly alone in her gloom... Russia may safely and best be left alone: she has her own domestic embroilments which can only be settled ade­quately in her own domestic circles. Interference in domestic circles is always dangerous and it is even worse or more risky to tamper with differences domestic with an international aspect... . We may safely leave Russia to work out her own salvation.”

As an aftermath of the Russian Revolution some two years later Empress Marie, the dukes Nicholas and Pater, their wives, family and suite, arrived in Malta, escaping from Russia after the Revolution in which Tzar Nicholas II and his family were murdered by the Bolsheviks.

As the eventful year 1917 drew to a close, the spirit of Christmas in Malta was maintained.