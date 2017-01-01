Photo of the week
‘Premature baby receiving light therapy’ by David Bishop at the Royal Free Hospital. This newborn baby was born prematurely and has jaundice, a common condition that turns the skin and eyes yellow. The baby is being treated by being placed under light in the blue-green spectrum. This light changes the shape and structure of bilirubin molecules (responsible for the yellow pigment) in such a way that they can be excreted by the baby. The baby is wearing diapers and protective eye patches.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.