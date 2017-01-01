If they could talk: pet resolutions

Our pets give us unconditional love, but they also depend upon us to look after them. We can repay their love by giving them the time and care that they need.

This is the week when many of us take stock of the past year and draw up a list of New Year’s resolutions. But while our pets are oblivious to the fact that one year has come to an end and another is about to kick off, there are a few resolutions we can make on their behalf that will keep them healthier and happier throughout.

Resolution No. 1: Good exercise

After the excesses of the festive season many resolve to head for the gym. If you have a canine companion, you can add to your workout by taking your dog outdoors for a good run or long walk. Dogs that are well-exercised are more likely to retain an ideal body weight, while dangers associated with obesity-related problems, such as heart disease and diabetes, are less likely to strike.

If dog walks are not usually part of your routine, start slowly and gradually build up the distance and pace. Increased movement means that the joints are better lubricated, giving your dog a better chance at fighting off the crippling effects of arthritis.

Dogs that are well exercised also tend to exhibit less behavioural problems than those that are house-bound, so the health benefits are both physical as well as psychological. Best of all, you’re giving your dog the best possible means of extending its lifespan thanks to improved health. Now that’s a resolution worth working on.

Resolution No. 2: Good behaviour

House-bound pets frequently include birds, rabbits, cats and small dogs. Bored birds tend to become depressed and self-harm by plucking their own feathers. Hanging toys, ladders and a roomy cage will make all the difference. Similarly, a well-sized hutch kept well away from draughts will give your pet rabbit space to move about while keeping it safe.

House-bound cats can still be agile. If the condition of furniture and furnishings is a concern, make sure that you provide a scratching post to keep their nails in check. Playing with your cat on a daily basis also means that excess energy is depleted in a constructive manner. The same applies to dogs where daily and active playtime with a ball or length of rope can be an important part of management against separation anxiety.

Resolution No. 3: Good diet

There are no hard and fast rules, but whether you opt for home-cooked or purchased dog food, remember that both quality and quantity are important issues. Always discuss dietary changes with your veterinarian to make sure that they is appropriate for your dog. And unless your pet’s treats are home-made or 100 per cent natural, do resist giving in to those pleading eyes.

Resolution No. 4. Good health

Taking your pet to the vet every six months for a complete check-up will further increase its quality of life. A good six-monthly check-up of your pet’s heart, lungs and teeth, as well as blood tests, urinalysis and an overall body check, can serve to detect problems early enough to optimise treatment. Start them young with all the vaccinations that they need to keep the most common diseases at bay, and then repeat on an annual basis. If you have a dog, plan for the warmer months by asking your vet for the sandfly, tick and flea programme. In Malta, the sandfly brings with it leishmaniosis and ticks carry the Erhlichia disease – both of which can be fatal.

Resolution No. 5: Good prevention

A visit to your veterinarian surgeon will also be the right time to discuss the option of neutering or spaying. Both male and female dogs can develop cancerous tumours in their reproductive organs. Undetected, they can be fatal. With cats, you further reduce the incidence of unwanted strays and contagious feline disease.

Resolution No. 6: Good grooming

Grooming cats helps to reduce hairballs, and matting of fur that can give rise to disease and infestation. Keeping nails and claws in check reduces pain and irritation around the footpads. Dog’s ears need frequent cleaning to prevent odours and disease. Grooming also serves to expose underlying problems that are manifesting themselves on the outside of your pet. For example, skin problems that persist may point to an underlying allergy or parasite contagion. If in doubt, consult your vet.

Resolution No. 7: Proper maintenance

It may be the least pleasant aspect of owning pets, but it certainly goes hand in hand with ensuring their well-being. Whether it involves poop-scooping, or regular litter-box, hutch or cage cleaning, maintaining a clean environment helps prevent the spread of communicable diseases, while regular washing of cat or dog bedding will help to control allergies.

Resolution No. 8: Proper safety

There are so many safety issues to take into account to make sure that your pet’s living environment is safe. One of the most dangerous is heatstroke. In warm weather, pets left in cars can suffer heatstroke requiring emergency treatment. Severe heatstroke results in irreparable brain damage and is fatal.

Resolution No. 9: Proper identification

Make sure that your dog or cat is microchipped. If it gets lost, your contact details can be retrieved by the authorities from official databases.

Resolution No. 10: Good deeds

Every little bit helps. If you cannot adopt a dog or cat, donations of pet food or cash to animal sanctuaries to support the upkeep of abandoned or unwanted animals is always appreciated.

Our pets give us unconditional love, but they also depend upon us to look after them. We can repay their love by giving them the time and care that they need. What are your pet’s New Year’s resolutions for 2017?

Dr Martin Debattista is a veterinary surgeon.