Sunday, January 1, 2017, 00:01 by

Carmelo Mangion, Żurrieq

No hand delivered cheques by Caruana

I refer to the article entitled ‘Canvasser made delivery of €9 million in cheques’ (The Sunday Times of Malta, December 11, 2016). The article included an alleged list of ‘FTS payments hand delivered by Edward Caruana’.

I wish to state that the allegation that cheques totalling €1,474,007 were hand delivered to Mangium Brothers Ltd by Edward Caruaua is totally unfounded.

Furthermore, all payments made to our company were made by the Accounts Department of the Foundation for Tomorrow’s Schools in Pembroke against a signature of our employee receiving the cheque.

