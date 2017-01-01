I watched a part of an interesting debate in Parliament about a new, courageous Bill introduced by the Deputy Prime Minister, Louis Grech. This Bill is supposed to strengthen good governance and transparency.

Listening to the debate I really wondered how this Bill is likely to eliminate the effect of the Panama Papers scandal without touching the minister involved. And how will it solve the mystery of the Egrant company?

The Whistleblower Act was mentioned by nearly all the government speakers. No explanation was given, however, as to why in two cases at least, the whistleblower was hounded.