Malta assumes the presidency of the European Union today. This makes us Maltese very proud and we all hope that Malta and Europe will benefit from this experience.

I believe we must all say a big thank you to the people who led Malta towards this achievement. Eddie Fenech Adami, Lawrence Gonzi, Simon Busuttil and Richard Cachia Caruana are the first that come to mind. We must surely thank the Nationalist Party for making Malta’s EU presidency possible.