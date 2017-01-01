Advert
Sunday, January 1, 2017, 00:01 by

Joseph Fenech, Mosta

Malta’s EU presidency

Malta assumes the presidency of the European Union today. This makes us Maltese very proud and we all hope that Malta and Europe will benefit from this experience.

I believe we must all say a big thank you to the people who led Malta towards this achievement. Eddie Fenech Adami, Lawrence Gonzi, Simon Busuttil and Richard Cachia Caruana are the first that come to mind. We must surely thank the Nationalist Party for making Malta’s EU presidency possible.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Happy ending

  2. A practical Church

  3. Pro-life support

  4. Financial package

  5. Malta’s EU presidency

  6. Europe’s safest drivers

  7. The Maltese Diocese

  8. New Bill

  9. No hand delivered cheques by Caruana

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 01-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed