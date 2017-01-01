Memorable day for Degiorgio at Vincennes

Charles Degiorgio steered Panoramic to victory at Vincennes last week.

2016 ended on a memorable note for Maltese professional driver and trainer Charles Degiorgio after chalking up a prestigious victory during a meeting at Vincennes Racetrack in Paris last week.

The Maltese driver, based at Cagnes Sur Mer racetrack in France, managed to steal the limelight by triumphing in a national race held on a short distance of 2,100 metres and which saw the participation of European trotters.

Driving Swedish trotter Panoramic, and starting the race with a very difficult number, 17, Degiorgio managed to finish first in an impressive average time of 1.13.5” per kilometre.

Thunder Peak (Dominik Locqueneux) placed second ahead of Astre d’Or (Richard William Denechere). Autier, driven by Matheu Mottier, ended fourth.

This race was considered as a form of a final for trainers and drivers who are based in the South East region of France.

The winning trotter, Panoramic, is six-years-old and is owned by Maurice and Gorg Scicluna from Qormi.

Panoramic is sired by Scarlet Knight and was born in Sweden in the centre owned by Stefan Melander.

The race was also transmitted live on the French TV station Equidia TV.