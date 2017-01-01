Youths visit elderly
A group of 13- and 14-year-olds, who attend the weekly meetings for adolescents held at the Marija Lauretana parish centre, Għajnsielem, visited around 50 sick and elderly residents, who were presented with gifts paid from funds the youths collected through fundraising activities.
