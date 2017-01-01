Advert
Sunday, January 1, 2017, 00:01

Upcoming events

• Swallows And Amazons (PG) will be screened at Don Bosco Oratory, Victoria, today at 5.30pm.

• Gaulitanus Choir will present its annual concert, A New Year’s Toast, at Kempinski Hotel, San Lawrenz, today at 7.45pm. Admission is free.

• The live Nativity village, Betleħem f’Għajnsielem, will be open today from 3.30pm to 8pm and on Saturday from 4.30pm to 8.30pm.

• A blood donation session will be held at the Gozo General Hospital Outpatients Department on Tuesday from 1 to 5pm.

• Members of Il-Fergħa Ewkaristika (Gozo) will meet at Ta’ Pinu on Saturday at 3pm to celebrate Mass and for adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until 4pm. All are welcome.

[email protected]

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Crib with a difference

  2. Nadur live crib

  3. Scavenger hunt winners

  4. MUSEUM Christmas concert

  5. Event at Dar il-Lunzjata

  6. Youths visit elderly

  7. Sacred art exhibition

  8. Santa surprises pupils

  9. Upcoming events

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 01-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed