Upcoming events
• Swallows And Amazons (PG) will be screened at Don Bosco Oratory, Victoria, today at 5.30pm.
• Gaulitanus Choir will present its annual concert, A New Year’s Toast, at Kempinski Hotel, San Lawrenz, today at 7.45pm. Admission is free.
• The live Nativity village, Betleħem f’Għajnsielem, will be open today from 3.30pm to 8pm and on Saturday from 4.30pm to 8.30pm.
• A blood donation session will be held at the Gozo General Hospital Outpatients Department on Tuesday from 1 to 5pm.
• Members of Il-Fergħa Ewkaristika (Gozo) will meet at Ta’ Pinu on Saturday at 3pm to celebrate Mass and for adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until 4pm. All are welcome.
