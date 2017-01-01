Advert
Sunday, January 1, 2017, 00:01

Santa surprises pupils

Photo: Charles Spiteri

Photo: Charles Spiteri

On the last school day before the Christmas holidays the Victoria Primary School pupils were given a surprise by Santa Claus in Independence Square. After a special assembly at the school, the children walked to the city centre to have a photo in front of the large Christmas tree. While they were there, Santa appeared on the roof top of St James church ringing the church’s bells. After a while he came down and distributed sweets and small gifts to the children.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Crib with a difference

  2. Nadur live crib

  3. Scavenger hunt winners

  4. MUSEUM Christmas concert

  5. Event at Dar il-Lunzjata

  6. Youths visit elderly

  7. Sacred art exhibition

  8. Santa surprises pupils

  9. Upcoming events

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 01-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed