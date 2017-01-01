Santa surprises pupils
On the last school day before the Christmas holidays the Victoria Primary School pupils were given a surprise by Santa Claus in Independence Square. After a special assembly at the school, the children walked to the city centre to have a photo in front of the large Christmas tree. While they were there, Santa appeared on the roof top of St James church ringing the church’s bells. After a while he came down and distributed sweets and small gifts to the children.
