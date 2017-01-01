Sacred art exhibition
Artist Nathanael Theuma is currently holding an exhibition of Holy Art, Caro Factum Est, at Dar Karmni Grima Museum in Għarb. It will be open between Tuesday and Saturday from 9am to 4pm and Sunday between 9am and 12.30pm until next Sunday.
