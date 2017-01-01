MUSEUM Christmas concert
The Grand Christmas Concert organised by the Nadur MUSEUM male section was held on Christmas Day at the Nadur Basilica. Christmas carols were sung by local singers together with the MUSEUM choir made up of boys and girls accompanied by the orchestra under the direction of Mro Antoine Theuma. Poems were recited by a number of children, while Adrian Muscat delivered the Christmas sermon.
