Event at Dar il-Lunzjata
The Education, Science and Culture Centre at Dar il-Lunzjata, Victoria, organised a event entitled A Childhood Christmas, that included activities for all the family. The activity was organised in collaboration with the office of Malta’s Permanent Delegation to Unesco, the Gozo College and the Gozo Ministry.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.