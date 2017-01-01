Advert
Sunday, January 1, 2017, 00:01

Event at Dar il-Lunzjata

Photo: Charles Spiteri

Photo: Charles Spiteri

The Education, Science and Culture Centre at Dar il-Lunzjata, Victoria, organised a event entitled A Childhood Christmas, that included activities for all the family. The activity was organised in collaboration with the office of Malta’s Permanent Delegation to Unesco, the Gozo College and the Gozo Ministry.

