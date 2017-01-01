Crib with a difference
A crib with a difference has again been set up by La Stella Youths at Leħen il-Belt Victoria premises in St George’s Square, Victoria. Besides Pope Francis and the bishops, more local personalities have been added. It will be open between today and Saturday from 10am to 12pm and from 5 to 8pm.
