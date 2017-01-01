Sporting briefs

New record: Welsh Premier League champions The New Saints have beaten Ajax’s 44-year-old world record for the longest winning streak in top-flight football. TNS secured a 2-0 win over Cefn Druids on Friday to secure their 27th straight win, eclipsing the mark set by the Dutch giants in 1972. Aeron Edwards opened the scoring and Jon Routledge added a long-range effort late on to seal victory and secure the club’s place in the record books in front of 662 fans at the Rock Stadium.

Aurier: Milan have made Paris St Germain right-back Serge Aurier one of their main transfer targets for 2017, L’Equipe reported yesterday. The Serie A giants are looking to bring in several reinforcements in the summer and have now put their eyes on the Ivory Coast international.

McInnes: Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is “more than hopeful” that midfielder James Maddison’s loan spell from Norwich will be extended for the remainder of the season. Speaking after Aberdeen’s 1-0 win over Hearts on Friday night, McInnes said: “James will go down to Norwich and speak to them on Monday, but I spoke with Norwich and they see no reason why James can’t continue his loan with us.”

Cabezas: The Houston Dynamo acquired Colombian defensive midfielder Juan David Cabezas on loan from Deportivo Cali. The MLS club, which used targeted allocation money in the loan, will have an option to buy Cabezas outright at the end of the 2017 season. Cabezas, 25, spent last season with Independiente Medellin and helped them win the Apertura championship.

Feghouli: Marseille will make a bid for West Ham wide man Sofiane Feghouli in the January transfer window, according to reports in L’Equipe yesterday. However, the Ligue 1 club will have to compete with a number of teams in Italy in order to sign the Algeria international.