‘Quality is really everything to us’

Revered and renowned for being the Oscars of the culinary world, there are a select few chefs who have had the pleasure of working in a Michelin starred kitchen, let alone of being the proud owner of a star themselves.

Bruno Barbieri, who hails from Bologna, Italy, and has been an active judge in the MasterChef Italy franchise since 2011, has seven. Known for his love of fresh, seasonal produce, he is now teaming up with the brand new Upper Food in order to be able to share his great passion for food and life with the Maltese public.

Like many great culinary geniuses, Barbieri’s great love started within the walls of the family kitchen, where his grandmother would spend hours at a time cooking up a feast for the local priests. “I am not the son of people involved in the restaurant business, but food was an enormous part of my family’s life ever since I can remember. When I was young, there weren’t the big supermarkets that you can find at every street corner today. Everything was produced in-house and according to what was in season at the time.

“At that time, the priest was at the centre of village life and everything revolved around him so my grandmother would cook for him as a sign of great respect. Whenever she made him a meal, we would all reap the benefits,” Barbieri said.

Ironically, despite the fact that his grandmother wanted him to be a doctor, she was also the first person to realise which path Barbieri would later take.

Despite the fact that Barbieri has never forgotten his roots, he does feel that the key to inspiration lies in being on the move. “I believe that eating and travelling must go hand in hand as this inspires growth. One should always remain curious and restless and this can only be done through travel and the meeting of new people and ideas.

“A chef’s place is not only in his kitchen. He must throw open its doors to the rest of the world and look to discover new energies through which to transmit his talents. A chef’s life is ultimately a short and taxing one which takes its toll on the body. Through experiences like Master Chef, I have met people from all walks of life who have in turn inspired me and helped me tell my story.”

It is this unquenchable drive to grow and spread his passions which has led him to want to be a part of the Upper Food brand. “What I love so much about Upper Food is that the food that will be sold will tell its own seasonal story. I love the fact that we are going to shine a light on local produce and that we are actively making a move from all that is standardised. The products sold at Upper Food will all be bespoke and sourced from small producers who pay attention to detail.

“Quality is really everything to us and in order for one to have the best possible quality one must focus on freshness and seasonality. Therefore, it will be unlikely that you’ll find a cotechino at Upper Food in August, because it’s simply not the time for it. In addition to this, we are really dedicated to showing off the Italian food story in its best light. After all, there is truly no place in the world which has a more vibrant culinary and cultural history. We want a return to the fruit and vegetable markets that would fill the village square with only the best of the fruits of the season.”

Barbieri’s ethos of simplicity is so central to his way of thinking that his latest venture, a restaurant called Fourghetti which he recently opened in Bologna, promotes a communal mode of dining with patrons being able to share from the same pot and communal tables which continue to give the sense of community and togetherness which Barbieri loves so much.

“Fourghetti is housed in an ancient building and what I really wanted to achieve is a marriage of past and present and a fluidity between the two. In the same way that nuances of the Middle East are blended with food typically found in southern Mediterranean countries, I had a desire to bring people together to share food and conversation in a way that they might only have done in the village square in the past.”

Indeed, despite the fact that Barbieri has achieved things beyond most chefs’ wildest dreams, he remains extremely dedicated to keeping things as simple and uncomplicated as possible.

“Being awarded Michelin stars changes the life of a chef because you find yourself on a completely different level. However, it is a double-edged sword because you also become very aware that they can be taken away from you. The stars help to give you a platform and further your drive. They are ultimately a way of recognising your talent. However, I believe that the only way for one to achieve happiness is by remaining true to yourself and to what you love,” Barbieri said.