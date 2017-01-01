Ramblers’ winter walks: a promise of joyful exercise

Santa Maria ta'Ħal-Xluq chapel, Siġġiewi.

The publication of the winter walks programme by the Ramblers’ Association could not have come to a more suitable setting.

Having just been reminded that “heaven and earth are full of Your glory”, the programme promises glorious days out to a diverse assortment of superb strolls along the southern shores of Malta, exciting excursions in ever-gripping Gozo and heavenly hikes in the lush habitats of the hinterland with the wet Maltese islands enjoying warm winter sunshine in a crispy clime. It is a promise of joyful exercise in what is left of Malta’s natural realm of God’s creation.

All are invited to come and try one of the walks

The association is conscious of the obesity problem among the Maltese and feels a duty to lure more and more people to take up the simple and inexpensive hobby that improves their health and well-being. For this purpose, the association’s three-month winter programme includes 16 walks that range from easy to moderate. Comfortable walking shoes and appropriate clothing are all that is required.

All are invited to come along and try one of the walks of their choice. The association is confident that the experience will be so enjoyable socially and physically that most will want to come along for more. And in no time they will feel the improvement in their health.

Walks will be cancelled in case of very bad weather. If in doubt, call 9949 7080 or 7959 4267. Non-members are advised to contact these numbers before the walk. More details about the full winter programme can be viewed on the association’s website.

www.ramblersmalta.org

January walks

Sunday 8th

Manoel Island and Valletta

The January walks start with a celebration of the newly acquired access to Manoel Island before proceeding to view the island from the Ġnien tal-Milorda, Msida, and then on to Hastings Gardens, Valletta. The return will be by ferry across Marsamxett Harbour.

Meeting place and time: Manoel Island car park at 9am.

Rating: Easy.

Wednesday 11th

Marsascala, Marsaxlokk to Żejtun

A scenic and historical afternoon walk taking in the chalk cliffs, the battery and chapel at Tas-Silġ, San Nikola chapel and Torri Mamo.

Meeting place and time: St Thomas Bay at 2pm.

Rating: Easy.

Mġarr ix-Xini, Gozo.

Sunday 15th

Gozo southern shore walk

A moderate walk that takes in Ras it-Tafal, Xatt l-Aħmar, Mġarr ix-Xini, Ta’ Ċenċ cliffs, Sanap cliffs and Xlendi. The return to Mġarr ferry point will be by bus.

Meeting at Mġarr terminal on arrival of 9am ferry from Ċirkewwa.

Rating: Moderate.

Sunday 22nd

Birżebbuġa and its natural surrounds

A cultural tour to Borġ in-Nadur, Loretu chapel and Casa Ipolito, passing through country lanes and Qoton Valley.



Meeting place and time: Boat park, Birżebbuġa, at 9am.



Rating: Moderate.

Wednesday 25th

The central parishes

This walk will view countryside around Attard, Lija, Mosta and Ta’ Qali.

Meeting place and time: Attard parish church at 2pm.

Rating: Easy.

Siġġiewi Valley.

Sunday 29th

Siġġiewi and its surrounds

A cultural walk through the quaint old village of Siġġiewi with imposing buildings, churches and chapels explained. Then on to surrounding valleys.

Meeting place and time: The Limestone Heritage on the Siġġiewi Bypass at 9am.

Rating: Easy.

Alex Vella is executive president of the Ramblers’ Association of Malta.