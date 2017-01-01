More qualified proofreaders of Maltese
Forty-five students were recently awarded the University of Malta’s Certificate of Proofreading in Maltese and the proofreading warrant from the National Council for the Maltese Language, after completing the one-year part-time course in Proofreading Maltese. Since it started in 2006, 395 proofreaders have successfully completed the MQF Level 5 course to date. The next course will start in February at the University campus in Msida and at the Gozo campus in Xewkija. Online applications are being received until January 13 on www.um.edu.mt/apply. For further visit www.um.edu.mt/arts/malti/avvizi/cqp or e-mail [email protected].
