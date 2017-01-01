Are you burning the midnight oil during the Christmas holidays?

Education Minister Evarist Bartolo recently referred to students as slaves in a factory of tests and examinations, adding that the current education system hinders students’ creativity.

Christmas holidays for students are here. Will they be able to make the most of them? Or will they instead be confined to their files, laptops and books to get all their assignments done in time and finish off their studying?

Most of us know what it’s like to be a student either from personal experience or from someone close to us. However, times change. Stress is a big part of student life nowadays, at a time when they are still trying to figure out other dimensions of themselves. While I believe that homework is linked to better results, the quality and quantity of it does make a difference.

But everyone is entitled to have a break or to spend some alone time doing whatever gives them comfort, whether it’s practising sports, reading or spending time with the family. Just like students, teachers also get stressed out – getting the syllabus covered, correcting homework, and sometimes filling in gaps in their schedule by dedicating time to undertake activities with students.

In Parliament recently, Education Minister Evarist Bartolo presented an e-mail sent by the parent of an 11-year-old student regarding the difficult tests they were being given at school; sometimes the student had to study overnight to prepare for them. Bartolo referred to students as slaves in a factory of tests and examinations, adding that the current education system hinders students’ creativity. Launching a reform, he said students will be offered vocational and applied subjects, moving from a one-size-fits-all approach to one that was more hands-on.

On a local television programme a parent recently argued that the Maltese educational system is outdated. He said he believed in home schooling and was even prepared to leave the country if necessary. However, reforms such as the use of interactive boards and the availability of a choice of subjects among others, suggests differently.

Finnish students enjoy long holidays and get less homework compared to other countries. Instead of promoting the culture of extra private tuition Finland promotes a cycle of trust between parents, schools, teachers and students

Spanish parents have made their children strike over the issue of weekend homework, arguing that that too much is given and that it’s harmful. The Spanish parent association CEAPA argues that Spain’s educational system is based on very traditional methods – managing and memorising information.

Research from the Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa) shows that Spanish students have an average of 6.5 hours of homework a week compared with the 4.9 hours for a group of 38 other countries. This heavier workload does not, however, reflect in better results. Having said this, students in countries like South Korea, who also endure long hours and relentless pressure, get some of the best results.

On the other hand, countries like Finland adopt a totally different system. Finnish students enjoy long holidays and get less homework compared to other countries. Instead of promoting the culture of extra private tuition Finland promotes a cycle of trust between parents, schools, teachers and students. Schooling takes into consideration local needs and situations; thus different practices vary from school to school. Educators are free to find the best approaches to promote effective teaching and learning for all students.

Finland is working on a new national curriculum that will in­clude the concept of phenomenon-based teaching. Rather than studying subjects separately, students will have the opportunity of getting a holistic view of situations through integration of different subjects.

More collaboration between different subject teachers will be required. Students will have their say. They must be involved in the planning while also having a chance to express what they have learnt.

Reforms in Finland’s educational system remain in place for a significant amount of time, giving them a chance to work. By contrast, Malta’s educational authorities constantly tinker with educational policy and structure. Similar to England, the philosophy of Malta’s system is built around tests and public accountability rather than the main goal of learning for the sake of learning.

Michaela Camilleri is a Bachelor of Communications student at the University of Malta.