Weekly consumer advice
• Consumers must remember that even though prices go down, legal rights do not change.
• During sales consumers must look out for any changed return policies.
• Retailers must clearly indicate the final discounted price besides the percentage off.
• It is illegal for sellers to alter previous prices to make discounts appear much higher than they really are.
• Misleading practices may be reported to the Office for Consumer Affairs on freephone 8007 4400.
