Weekly consumer advice

• Consumers must remember that even though prices go down, legal rights do not change.

• During sales consumers must look out for any changed return policies.

• Retailers must clearly indicate the final discounted price besides the percentage off.

• It is illegal for sellers to alter previous prices to make discounts appear much higher than they really are.

• Misleading practices may be reported to the Office for Consumer Affairs on freephone 8007 4400.

Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority

Office for Consumer Affairs

Mizzi House,

National Road,

Blata l-Bajda

HMR 9010

Freephone: 8007 4400

Tel: 2395 2000

Enquiries: [email protected]

Consumer complaints: [email protected]

Website: www.mccaa.org.mt

MCCAA office hours for the public:

Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 12.30pm

European Consumer Centre Malta

(For complaints against traders in other EU states)

47A, South Street,

Valletta.

VLT 1101

Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 3pm.

Tel: 2122 1901

E-mail: [email protected]