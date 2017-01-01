PAMA to invest €500,000 in several Mosta projects

Mosta mayor Ivan Bartolo with Paul Gauci in the presence of, from left, Mario Mifsud, Lorraine Templeman, Angele Rapa, vice mayor Keith Cassar and Joe Borg from the Planning Authority.

An agreement was recently signed – the first of its kind – between PAMA Shopping Village and Most local council, whereby PAMA will be investing €500,000 on a number of projects in Mosta. These projects will consist of the upgrading of two playing fields in the Żokrija and Ta’ Mlit areas, as well as the restructuring of the Lion Fountain at Mosta squar and, the resurfacing of 4,200 square metres of pavements in different localities around Mosta, including Pantar Road. PAMA will also be investing in a book on Mosta historical events. The agreement was reached following a series of discussions involving the chairman and chief executive of PAMA Shopping Village, Paul Gauci, and local council officials, including former mayor Edwin Vassallo. The agreement was signed by Mr Gauci and Mosta mayor Ivan Bartolo.