Honorary degree for Joe Borg

The Malta Maritime Forum has noted with satisfaction the conferment of the honorary degree by the University of Malta on the chairman of the same forum, Dr Joseph Borg. This degree was in recognition to the effective leadership that Dr Borg showed during the negotiations leading to Malta’s accession to the European Union.

Dr Borg was minister for foreign affairs between 1999 and 2004 when Malta joined the European Union. In 2004 he was appointed as the first Maltese Commissioner within the EU where he was responsible for EU maritime and fishery policies.

He was appointed the first chairman of the Malta Maritime Forum in 2015 by general consensus of the board members following the first general assembly of the forum held in October 2015. As chairman of the forum, Dr Borg plays a leading role in finding compromise and balance between the demands of the various interests that form part of the forum. The membership of the forum, which comprises 35 members, represents a cross-section not only of the maritime industry itself but also of other entities which have interest in maritime matters including the University of Malta and Mcast, among others.

The board of the Maritime Forum congratulated Dr Borg during the 13th board meeting that was held earlier last month.