Explaining wealth and asset management

The wealth and asset management industry is dynamic and full of challenges.

EY Malta has launched a series of Technical Guides to assist players in the wealth and asset management industry, navigate through the ever-changing regulatory landscape while also promoting Malta as a jurisdiction of choice to access the European market or the industry itself.

“The purpose of these guides is to provide a clear and concise overview of the EU Directives and their interplay with the Maltese legislative framework,” said Karl Mercieca, who heads the EY Asset Management Advisory Services.

Ronald Attard, Managing Partner of EY Malta and CSE TAS Leader, said: “The wealth and asset management industry is dynamic and full of challenges. Every year, more organisations turn to our Asset Management Advisory Services practice because of our extensive hands-on experience and technical knowledge.”

The ever-changing regulatory sphere presents both challenges and opportunities and EY strives to help businesses to respond more quickly to change.

As the local industry continues to enjoy the commitments of the government to preserve a leading regulatory and legislative regime that is attractive to foreign business while maintaining investor protection, the implementation of the regulatory agenda continues unabated. EY’s Technical Guides provide its readers with an in-depth understanding of these changes in a simplified manner.

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services, employing 212,000 people worldwide. EY Malta has been operating since the late 1990s and employs over 300 people. Copies of the Technical Guides can be found on: http://www.ey.com/mt/en/ home.

As part of the ongoing expansion of the Wealth and Asset Management unit within EY Malta, the company has teamed up with 100 Women in Finance to produce a networking and education event, ‘Building for Tomorrow’, which will tackle the Malta Attractiveness Survey results focusing mainly on the financial services sector. The financial sector’s prospects for 2017 will also be discussed as well as any changes envisaged in the sector in the year ahead.

This event will be held on January 16 between 5 and 7.30pm. There will be a number of speakers from EY Malta and also relevant industry players. Apart from the session itself, some time will then be dedicated to networking drinks. The event has been accredited with one hour of structured CPE qualifying for the attainment of the Professional Development in terms of MIA CPE Regulations. To register for the event, one may send an e-mail to Maria Calleja on [email protected].