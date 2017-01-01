Advert
Sunday, January 1, 2017, 00:01

Company briefs

Free Wi-Fi at APS

APS Bank recently introduced free wireless internet access across its branches in Malta and Gozo.

Customers at APS branches are now able to browse the internet or log onto the bank’s internet banking channel while waiting for service thanks to a number of hotspots installed at each location.

“Our branch transformation exercise is well under way and we are working on a multi-channel service solution that enhances the customer journey. Among other initiatives that are lined up, we believe that free Wi-Fi greatly improves the customer’s in-branch experience,” said Jonathan Caruana, APS Bank’s chief technology officer.

“As Wi-Fi technology reaches into many new markets and industries, Ozone is working at making the process a smooth and effective one. Creating a secure stand-alone Wi-Fi network and client information platform is at the forefront of this project. It was a pleasure working with Jonathan and his team to bring this task to fruition,” said Robert Runza, managing director at Ozone Ltd.

Maltapost shutdown

All post offices will be closed tomorrow and there will be no collection or delivery of mail. A normal service will resume on Tuesday.

