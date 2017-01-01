Watch: Mariah Carey bungles through Times Square NYE performance

Mariah Carey has ushered in 2017 with a botched live performance in which the pop diva stopped singing.

The singer appeared to have technical difficulties during her Saturday night Times Square performance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest on ABC.

She even stopped singing her song Emotions, paced the stage and told the audience to finish the lyrics for her.



She told the crowd: "I'm trying to be a good sport here."

Carey headlined the festivities in Times Square in New York City, where about a million revellers packed the landmark to greet 2017.

After the song finished, Carey looked exasperated.

She started saying "That was", then paused and finally finished by saying, "amazing".