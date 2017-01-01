15th-century renaissance panel restored

A 15th-century renaissance panel painting is on exhibit as part of Reborn – an early renaissance painting in focus, organised by Heritage Malta at the National Museum of Archaeology in Valletta.

The exhibition presents the result of a conservation project undertaken on a 15th-century renaissance panel which will eventually be exhibited at Muża, the new national community art museum at the Auberge d’Italie, a flagship project of Valletta 18 European Capital of Culture.

The history of this piece of art remains elusive and its author unknown, except for his name Maestro Alberto included in the scenography of the episode. The panel is certainly a fragment from a bigger structure, whose purpose and function remains, to date, ambiguous.

The artist’s signature, Maestro Alberto, is featured prominently hanging in a cartouche right behind the kneeling Virgin Mary. The painting features three connected scenes. In the central segment the focus is on the nativity scene. The size and scale of both Virgin and Christ Child denote importance and significance. Both are disproportianately large in comparison to St Joseph, depicted lying down in the shed.

The other two scenes show the Magi on their way to Betlehem and the shepherds tending their flock.

Constant scientific monitoring over a period of one year showed that the rate of deterioration was still relatively fast

The painting on a long wooden board was in critical condition when assessed in 2010. Constant scientific monitoring over a period of one year showed that the rate of deterioration was still relatively fast. Past treatments were in part the cause of the problem and fresh painting detachments were detected during this scientific monitoring.

Other conservation issues were noted, including the retouching and varnish, past insect infestation and the once gilted frame, which was now in bare wood. The painting was constantly deforming due to these issues, causing paint cracks and detachments.

Constant monitoring demonstrated that this panel proved to be much more sensitive than other paintings exhibited at the National Museum of Fine Arts. Scientific investigation helped determine the cause of the painting’s rapid deterioration. Thanks also to extensive research, the appropriate type of materials and treatments could be clearly established.

The painting was documented before, during and after conservation and restoration treatment. All the information collated was properly compiled and archived for future reference. The purpose of this conservation and restoration project was to reduce the rate of deterioration and save as much of the original as possible.

Scientific tests determined also how and in what ways the painting could best be displayed in a very stable environment. Apart from providing better museum environ-mental conditions at Muża, it was decided to further preserve the painting by placing it inside a sealed container which descretely fits inside the painting’s outer wooden frame. This enclosure guarantees a very stable micro-environment which limits further deterioration from happening.

Tests continued on a frequent basis over a long stretch of time and no fresh paint detachments have been noted to date.

The exhibition at the National Museum of Archaeology is open until January 31. Opening hours are from 9am until 5pm, last admission at 4.30pm every day.

More information about this exhibition and Heritage Malta and its activities can be found on www.heritagemalta.org or on the Facebook page.