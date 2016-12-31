Advert
Saturday, December 31, 2016, 08:11

Two blasts in central Baghdad kill at least 21

Iraqi security forces gather at the site of a bomb attack at a market in central Baghdad.

Iraqi security forces gather at the site of a bomb attack at a market in central Baghdad.

Two bombs exploded at a busy market in central Baghdad this morning killing at least 21 people and wounding more than 40 others, police and medics said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks, but Islamic State regularly targets civilians in the Iraqi capital.

Police said the blasts went off near car spare parts shops in Sinak during the morning rush. One of them was triggered by a suicide bomber, the other was a planted explosive, an Interior Ministry official told Reuters.

Islamic State has lost much of the northern and western territory it seized in 2014 and is now resisting an Iraqi offensive on the northern city of Mosul, the ultra-hardline group's last major stronghold in the country.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Kidnapped girl kept as sex slave for 13...

  2. US expels 35 Russian diplomats, closes...

  3. Policeman 'confesses' to killing Greek...

  4. 10 years ago today, Saddam Hussein was...

  5. Putin says will not expel anyone in...

  6. Former Helsinki drug squad police chief...

  7. Watch: Children among dead in Damascus...

  8. After Berlin attack, German CSU wants...

  9. Syria ceasefire announced for midnight

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 31-12-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed