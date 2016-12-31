Spectacular fireworks in Sydney as New Year celebrations gets underway

Photo: Reuters/Jason Reed

New Year's Eve celebrations are in full swing in parts of the globe, as locals prepare to wave goodbye to 2016.

A spectacular fireworks display lit up Sydney Harbour Bridge as the Australian city readied itself for an estimated 1.5 million people on the foreshore or watching from boats in the harbour.

Fireworks above Sydney's Opera House. Photo: Reuters/Jason Reed

The bridge was doused in the bright light of an estimated seven tonnes of fireworks during two displays, including an earlier show which saw the landmark glow purple in a tribute to Prince.

David Bowie was also honoured with space-themed fireworks as a nod to the late star's hit Space Oddity.

Sydney’s lord mayor, Clover Moore, said the theme recognised the number of entertainment icons lost in 2016 and the close relationship that Bowie, in particular, had with the city.

“Sydney is especially significant for David Bowie, who called Elizabeth Bay home for a decade from the early 80s, filming music videos and recording an album here,” Mr Moore said.

Cities in the Pacific island nations of Samoa, Tonga and Kiribati were the first to welcome the new year as the clock hit 11am on New Year's Eve in Malta.

The end of 2016 was then marked in the Chatham Islands and parts of New Zealand shortly afterwards, with fireworks launched from the top of Auckland's Sky Tower, before celebrations began in Sydney at 2pm London time.