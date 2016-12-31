If 2016 was year of upheaval, 2017 could be even bigger, UKIP leader warns

The New Year could bring even greater upheaval than 2016, UKIP leader Paul Nuttall has said.

Following a year which has brought the twin seismic political events of the Brexit vote and the election of Donald Trump as United States president, Mr Nuttall said 2017 "could be even bigger".

He also urged Theresa May to pursue a "clean Brexit" with total control over immigration and no payments to the European Union budget, in a potential attempt to draw dividing lines with ministers who have suggested the UK could keep paying Brussels for single market access.

In his New Year message, Mr Nuttall said: "It's been a year when the ordinary people, the little people have kicked back against the liberal Establishment that's ruled over their lives for so many years.

"Working class communities in this country went out in their droves and voted for Brexit. The Rust Belt in the United States voted en masse for Donald Trump. If you think 2016 has been a year of upheaval, 2017 could be even bigger."

Mr Nuttall urged the government to use the "momentous" referendum result to boost global trade links and deliver a "real Brexit".

"That is a Brexit whereby we control our own borders, it's a Brexit whereby we make the legislation at Westminster, it's a Brexit whereby we don't pay a membership fee into the European Union," he said.

Mr Nuttall said UKIP would also continue to campaign for "fair but firm" immigration control, cuts to the foreign aid budget, and become "the party of zero tolerance" on law and order.