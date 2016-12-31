Serena in New Zealand ahead of the 2017 season opener

Serena Williams is the top seed for the tournament in Auckland ahead of the Australian Open.

Newly-engaged Serena Williams touched down in Auckland yesterday and quickly made her way to the court to hit some balls ahead of the start of her 2017 season.

The 22-times grand slam singles champion announced her engagement late on Thursday to Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of the social media company Reddit, who accompanied her to New Zealand for the ASB Classic which starts next week.

“Down on 1 knee. He said four words. And/r/isaidyes,” the 35-year-old American said on the social media site.

“I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage awaited. Destination: Rome... back to where our stars first collided.”

The New York-born Ohanian, 33, confirmed the news on his Facebook page, writing: “She said yes”.

Williams is the best player of her generation. She has won 22 grand slam singles titles, the same as German Steffi Graf and trailing only Australian Margaret Court (24).

The 35-year-old is top seed for the tournament, a warm-up event for the Australian Open grand slam later in January, and she was whisked through a crowded airport, telling reporters she was excited to be in New Zealand for the first time.

“It’s fun to go to new places,” the world number two said.

Serena’s older sister Venus is also competing in Auckland, an event she won in 2015, and said she was delighted to hear about her sibling’s engagement.

Serena Williams said it was unlikely the duo, who have won 14 grand slam doubles titles together, would team up to play in New Zealand.

“Probably not. I wish, we will see,” she said.