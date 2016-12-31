Advert
Saturday, December 31, 2016, 20:35 by

Reuters

Wijnaldum header gives Liverpool win over Man City

Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum scores their first goal. Photo: Reuters/Carl Recine

A thundering header from Dutchman Georginio Wijnaldum gave Liverpool a 1-0 win over north-west rivals Manchester City in their Premier League clash this evening.

Wijnaldum leapt above City defender Aleksandar Kolarov to meet a pinpoint Adam Lallana cross and give Liverpool the advantage in just the eighth minute.

Jurgen Klopp's team looked the sharper and more confident side throughout, although they did have to cope with spells of pressure from City after the break. The game however failed to live up to expectations, with few chances created.

The result moves second-placed Liverpool four points ahead of Pep Guardiola's team and keeps them six points behind leaders Chelsea who beat Stoke City 4-1 earlier on Saturday.

