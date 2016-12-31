Advert
Saturday, December 31, 2016, 18:31 by

Reuters

Pogba seals late United comeback win over Middlesbrough

Manchester United's Paul Pogba celebrates scoring their second goal. Photo: Reuters / Jason Cairnduff

Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial scored late goals as Manchester United came from behind to beat Middlesbrough 2-1 and spare Jose Mourinho the embarrassment of losing to his former assistant Aitor Karanka.

Grant Leadbitter latched on to a clever knockdown from Alvaro Negredo to give the visitors the lead in the 67th minute against the run of play after United had hit the woodwork twice and had a goal from Zlatan Ibrahimovic ruled out.

Top scorer Ibrahimovic set up the sparkling Martial to power a shot past former United goalkeeper Victor Valdes in the 85th minute and one minute later substitute Juan Mata crossed for record signing Pogba to head into the top corner.

United stayed sixth on 36 points after a fifth straight league victory while Boro are 16th on 18 points, four above the relegation zone.

