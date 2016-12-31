Leicester ease relegation fears with 1-0 win over Hammers
Striker Islam Slimani scored the only goal as champions Leicester City beat West Ham United 1-0 today to climb six points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.
Slimani, who had earlier hit the post, met Marc Albrighton's cross with an emphatic header past keeper Darren Randolph after 20 minutes.
Leicester's fifth victory in 19 league matches lifted them to 15th with 20 points and ended a run of three wins for West Ham, who came closest when Michail Antonio's shot hit the bar.
The victory rewarded Leicester for their fine opening half hour after which West Ham took control and dominated possession but failed to score despite twice as many shots as their opponents.
