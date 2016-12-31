Cahalan makes Sydney-Hobart history

Adrienne Cahalan was one of the many history makers in the 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart… she was the first woman to achieve the 25 Sydney Hobart race milestone when she sailed over the finish line aboard Ragamuffin, the TP52 skippered by Brenton Fischer. Di Pearson caught up with the renowned navigator and author dockside yesterday to talk about her achievement and what it means for women in ocean racing.

Adrienne Cahalan. Photo: Rolex

What would you like to say to young girls and women of any age who have aspirations of offshore racing?

“I think the important thing is to go and tell people and boat owners you’re interested, committed and want to give it a go. You need to make sure you tell them your strengths, not your weaknesses, because they will find that out, if they exist.

“The main thing is, you’ve got to persist. It can be difficult to get in, especially if you’re cold calling and trying to get into it, like I did.

“But sailors are very friendly and they always want to help and they love having enthusiastic crew members.”

On her 25th Sydney-Hobart race:

“It was a special moment to get to 25 – I can’t believe that I’ve done it 25 times. But, you know, when I think about all the different teams and different experiences, it does make the Derwent easier. When I was on the super maxis, when we won the triple (on Wild Oats XI), both times it worked for us in the same way it worked for these guys (pointing to Loyal Perpetual). I guess I realised that you can’t win every race.

“I think back to coming up the Derwent in 2001 on Nicorette when we got overtaken by Assa Abloy, I used that strategy today when we were coming up the Derwent to get around a few boats. It’s just a bank of experiences and memories.”

Other standout moments:

“The first one, because it is the first one. There is something about getting here for the first time. We got here on New Year’s Day and it was a really tough race. Then 2000, line honours. That was a really big moment to cross the line with Ludde Ingvall on Nicorette.

“Then in 2005 to win overall and take the triple – record, line honours and overall win.”

How did you get the first ride?

“1984, I just hung around the yacht club until someone would take me. And I think someone pulled out at the last minute, so I got my first ride a couple of weeks before the start. I was very determined and that’s what you’ve got to be.

“The technology has changed quite a lot with electronics. There were no computers, everything was done with compasses and headlands. And then the material of the sails, the types of boats and what we wore.”

As predominantly a skipper and steerer, when did you start navigating and why?

“I was always interested in navigation,” the maritime lawyer said.

“Actually, in 1984 I was doing courses and so I kept in touch with my navigation teacher until he passed away.

“I have always had an interest in that, it’s just that my first opportunities weren’t in that position. I had been a helmsman before a navigator opportunity opened up.

“Since then, I have sort of been labelled as that since 1992-3, but it’s very enjoyable.

“I still steer. On the 100s I don’t, but that’s one of the enjoyable things about being on the 52s and smaller boats, because you get to do a bit of everything.”