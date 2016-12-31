Pharmacies open tomorrow
9am to noon
Chemimart City Gate Pharmacy, City Gate, Valletta (2123 8355);
Chemimart International Pharmacy, 650, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 6477);
Lantern Pharmacy, 46, Regional Road, Santa Venera (2144 4648);
Pharmaplus, Ganu Street, Birkirkara (2149 2958);
Tony’s Pharmacy, 100, Sir Patrick Stuart Street, Gżira (2133 2080);
Balluta Pharmacy, 30, Main Street, St Julian’s (2131 7888);
Wales Pharmacy, 183, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 5492);
M4 Pharmacy, Railway Street, Attard (2143 6531);
Brown’s Chemists, St Paul Street, Naxxar (2141 7652);
El Medina Chemist, Fliegu Street, Qawra (2157 6308);
Brown’s Paola Square Pharmacy, 64/65, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 1646);
Alpha Pharmacy, Maria Immaculata, Cospicua Road c/w Cottoner Avenue, Fgura (2167 3811);
St Elias Pharmacy, St Elias Street, Xgħajra (2166 0300);
Pompei Pharmacy, 28, Fishermen’s Wharf, Marsaxlokk (2167 6263);
Central Pharmacy, 6, St Joseph Street, Luqa (2169 2546);
Menelo Pharmacy, Dr Nicholas Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 2957);
Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247);
Fontana Pharmacy, Fountain Street, Fontana (2156 6979);
Gozo Chemists, Mġarr Road, Xewkija (2155 7278).
The pharmacy at Malta International Airport is open from 4pm till 8pm.
The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health centres are open for emergencies 24 hours seven days a week. The Gżira health centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays. The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.
