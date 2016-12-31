Barrels of laughter with Comedy Knights

The event has gathered great response, such that three new dates have been added in January in response to the demand. Photos: Francesca Rizzo

The Lords and Ladies continue to draw howls of laughter from their audiences as The Comedy Knights’ Just 4 Laughs takes centre stage in Sliema this season.

Headlined by some of Malta’s favourite comedic performers, favourite characters such as Il-Patriott, The First Lady, The Incompetent Committee and the Sliema Girls return, together with a host of new characters in this hilarious stand-up act.

Chris Dingli, Marc Cabourdin, Jo Caruana, Pia Zammit, Colin Fitz, Thomas Camilleri, and Steve Hili are putting the very best of their talent to work in a show that has been raking up stellar reviews since it opened on Boxing Day. Such has been the success, that three new dates have been added in January in response to the demand.

Director Wesley Ellul says that inspiration this year has been plentiful. “2016 has been a special year in Malta, with scandals and spies, floating tankers and dancing buffoons. As always, no one will be safe from the satire – in the best possible way, of course!”

■ The Comedy Knights’ Just 4 Laughs powered by XFM is playing at the Salesians Theatre in Sliema from January 2 to 8 and again from January 13 to 15 at 8pm. Tickets also include free parking and can be purchased from www.ticketline.com.mt. For more information, visit www.comedyknights.com.