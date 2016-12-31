Announcements

BONANNO. On December 29, at St Catherine’s Home, Attard, CARMELO of Żebbuġ, widower of Theresa, aged 85, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughters Antonia and her husband Joe and Maria and her husband Robert, his sons Philip and his wife Marisa and Nicholas and his wife Audrey, his grandchildren Claude, Marc, Tiziana, David, Samuel, Daniela, Jasmine, Andrea and Mariella, his brother Joseph and his family, in-laws, relatives and friends, especially the Dominican Sisters, care workers and community of St Catherine’s Home who cared for him with great love and dedication for the past eight years. The funeral Mass will be said today, Saturday, December 31 at 3pm at the Sanctuary of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Mdina Road, Żebbuġ, followed by interment at San Andrea Cemetery, Żebbuġ. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

A Mass for the repose of the soul of ROBERT NAUDI, on the anniversary of his demise, will be said tomorrow, Sunday, at 10.30am at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend and participate in this Mass.

In Memoriam

BORG – SUNNY. In ever loving memory of dear dad who left this life so gracefully at the close of 2015. You continue to live on in our hearts. Peter and Ramona, Karen, Sam, Alex, Sophie, Daniel, Sarah and Susie. As always we shall raise a glass.

CACHIA. In sweet remembrance of our dear mother LINA on the 25th anniversary of her demise. Please remember her in your prayers. Her sons and families.

CASOLANI. Loving memories of our dear mother MARY on the 39th anni­­versary of her demise. Angela and Pierre, Ray and Roslyn and family.

ENGLAND. In memory of HENRY PAUL on the anniversary of his passing on to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

FALZON. Cherished memories of my beloved MICHAEL (ex-RSM 100, Malta Police), especially today being his birthday.

Death brings a heartache

That no one can heal,

Whilst love leaves a memory

That no one can steal.

Sleep tight, Mike. Forever in my heart and prayers. Alice.

SACCO – REMIĠ. In loving memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 12th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Fondly remembered by his children and their spouses, grandchildren, family and friends.

WARRINGTON. In loving memory of our dear mother THERESA (Tessie), today the 10th anniversary of her passing away. Lovingly remembered by her sons Eugene and Adrian, in-laws and grandchildren Emma, Eve and Isaac. Lord, grant her eternal rest.