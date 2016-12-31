Wishes for the common good

Deo Debattista, Labour MP

People make resolutions for a better tomorrow, a better future. I always ask myself: what kind of future do we want for our country, our children, our families and our environment?

People have different beliefs, that is the mark of a healthy democracy. Every good thing our country achieved happened when we worked together.

A lot has happened over the years and I am more optimistic about the future than ever before. What makes me especially buoyant are the accomplishments we have made. I joined politics to see this happen.

We cannot take our economy for granted. A lot of work has been done by this government to attract foreign investment and create jobs. This administration launched policies and benefits that put more women in the workforce.

Malta has the lowest unemployment rate in history. Yet, we cannot be complacent. The government must continue to work harder, particularly by offering more training and educational tools that give workers skill sets to facilitate upward mobility.

Malta has taken a giant step forward in LGBT rights and is now at the forefront for LGBT equality. We must work together to sustain an inclusive society and remain determined to achieve true equality.

We need to be closer to people because when we all come together we can do much more for our country

Over the past years, we witnessed a leap forward in the health sector.

Closing the Marsa power station was another milestone towards a healthier environment. It is exciting to see new projects come to fruition; the new energy plan will see our country switching from the use of heavy fuel oil to gas. This will improve the very air we breathe, securing a better quality of life for everyone. From an economic point of view, the energy plan ensures cheaper and stable energy bills for families and businesses.

Looking back at my previous resolutions, I am proud that, today, more people with disabilities joined the workforce. We have to continue building a country that respects people with disabilities, treats them with dignity and believes in their capabilities.

In my opinion, another resolution is to reflect on where we can do better.

We must resolve issues related to the environment, which needs greater protection, for future generations.

We must be proactive in the education system; theory needs to meet practice so students will have better careers.

A significant resolution is to move towards a society where there is zero tolerance to discrimination.

We should respect political opponents more. When it comes to political views, Maltese politicians tend to go for the jugular. The election is still far off. While politicians have different ideas, they ultimately share the same goal: making Malta better.

The government’s New Year resolutions should address social housing: situations where families are deprived of privacy, cannot afford rent or, worse, end without a roof over their head. I acknowledge this government’s efforts to address this situation in the 2017 Budget. However, immediate action needs to be taken.

It is high time for a national discussion on the minimum wage. Though the government has already raised the minimum wage by €4 a week, in some instances even higher, I believe we need a system where the minimum wage works for all families.

We must respect life and the well-being of everyone — the born and the unborn.

As a New Year’s resolution, I would like to see a strategy for solar energy.

We all have the same vision of Malta becoming the best in Europe for health, education, economy, environment and human dignity.

Next year, I look forward to Malta’s EU presidency, with the goal of putting EU citizens at the centre.

Finally, yet importantly, we need to be closer to people because when we all come together we can do much more for our country.

I extend heartfelt best wishes to all readers, the people of Malta and Gozo, for a prosperous, healthy New Year.

Amanda Abela, PN Candidate for the general election

New Year resolutions are promises normally made for oneself and that usually include an act of self-improvement. We all face circumstances whereby, if things are done better, each one of us will be able to have a better lifestyle and fulfil more of our dreams. This certainly requires that the country is run in the best way possible so what we imagine and our ideas can come true.

I say the number one resolution our country needs to make for 2017 is to listen more to the messages of the Nationalist Party and be more intelligent in analysing all the actions of the Labour Party in government and always dig deep to realise ‘where is the catch’.

Maltese citizens need to understand the massive damage Labour’s bad governance is doing to the country, which, in turn, will result in less inward foreign direct investment and present investment leaving the country.

Young people should resolve to participate more in politics

Our country needs to also resolve that, in the coming year, it should be ready to stand up to be counted and would not allow the small clique at Castille to do only whatever suits them. Therefore, the Maltese must have the courage to say no to Labour in government when called to express their feelings in mass gatherings. In this way, the message will be sent that we are no fools and will not be taken for a ride.

The country needs to ask questions about the massive propaganda by the government, through its Department of Information, to manipulate the minds of the Maltese and project a good image where massive blunders are made. The country must, therefore, resolve not to remain silent anymore on issues affecting people as a result of bad governance action by Labour in government. The electorate should be prepared to vote them out at the first opportunity.

In preparation for the election, the country should resolve to make the government give the country back to the people and make the people come first - Malta tagħna lkoll (Malta for all) – rather than the country being the property of a few.

Another resolution that needs to be made is to understand that the presidency of the European Union is the fruit of foresight and the actions of the Nationalist Party to make Malta an EU member.

Given the shady experiences our country is going through due to the bad governance of Labour in government, we should resolve to be more determined to follow the messages of Nationalist leader Simon Busuttil, who is a person of the people and who is practising honest politics in line with the needs of society.

Reflecting on the year that ends today, many of us will find out that few or none of the resolutions made at the beginning of 2016 were achieved. However, to make a difference in our and other people’s lives, citizens must resolve to participate more in the political life of the country, to support honest politicians and public persons in seeking to improve our living conditions in all aspects.

This brings me to the important point that young people, like myself, should resolve to participate more in politics, as other young people are doing. We are game changers. This will help raise the standards of public life, which was the main aim of the majority of voters in the last election but in which this government has failed us.

In conclusion, honest politicians, and there a number of them, should unite with and behind the Nationalist Party to present a united front against Labour in the next election. This is already happening and we must resolve to turn words into action if we really want to vote out this lot and replace them with an honest and truly transparent government with Busuttil as prime minister.

May you and your loved ones have a prosperous New Year.

