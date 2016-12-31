Watch: Awful 2016 is now a fake horror movie trailer

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

It's the year many believe the world went topsy turvy - Syria descended into bigger chaos, the British voted to leave the EU, Donald Trump was elected US president, and a host of celebrities from David Bowie to Muhammad Ali died.

These past 12 months have played out like a surreal horror film ― so Friend Dog Studios turned the year into one, in the form of a fake movie trailer.

The comedy studio premiered the trailer for 2016: The Movie and it has gone viral because it hits home.

It starts out innocently with a couple ringing in the new year in a new house. But then things you never would expect start happening everywhere, including notable deaths, exploding phones and Trump's 'locker room talk' defence.