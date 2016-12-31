Watch: Awful 2016 is now a fake horror movie trailer
It's the year many believe the world went topsy turvy - Syria descended into bigger chaos, the British voted to leave the EU, Donald Trump was elected US president, and a host of celebrities from David Bowie to Muhammad Ali died.
These past 12 months have played out like a surreal horror film ― so Friend Dog Studios turned the year into one, in the form of a fake movie trailer.
The comedy studio premiered the trailer for 2016: The Movie and it has gone viral because it hits home.
It starts out innocently with a couple ringing in the new year in a new house. But then things you never would expect start happening everywhere, including notable deaths, exploding phones and Trump's 'locker room talk' defence.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.