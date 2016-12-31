Orchestra director fired for telling children 'Santa does not exist'

An orchestra director lost his job after telling an audience packed with children at a festive stage show that "Father Christmas does not exist".



News agency ANSA said on Saturday that Giacomo Loprieno lashed out at the young audience for failing to applaud following a performance of Frozen at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome on Thursday.

The theatre underlined the severity of the offence with a Facebook posting of the production's new orchestral director next to Santa Claus.