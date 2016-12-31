Today's newspapers in review

These are the main stories featured for this year's last newspaper editions.

Times of Malta says that parts of the Parliament building in Valletta have been isolated after legionella was found during “routine tests” soon before Christmas. It also carries a picture of the long tailbacks of traffic in Cirkewwa yesterday as thousands tried to get to Gozo.

L-oriżżont quotes an Armed Forces weapons expert saying that hijackers can also make use of fake weapons to carry out a terrorist attack. The interview comes a week after two Libyan men hijacked an airliner to Malta making use of replica weapons.

Malta Today provides a curtain raiser to 2017, while Illum provides a collage of the winners and losers of 2016 in the form of a snakes and ladders game.

In-Nazzjon says the Panama Papers and other scandals had dominated Malta's agenda in 2016, giving a bad name to the country in the international press.

The Malta Independent reports that a new airline, Aliblue, will be flying between Trapani and Malta.