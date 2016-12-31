Advert
Saturday, December 31, 2016, 08:04

Police charity ride called off

The planned police charity ride this morning has been cancelled because of bad weather. 

The ride for motorbike enthusiasts was intended to raise money for the Community Chest Fund.

In a statement, the police said the ride was called off for road safety reasons.

