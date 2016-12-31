Police charity ride called off
The planned police charity ride this morning has been cancelled because of bad weather.
The ride for motorbike enthusiasts was intended to raise money for the Community Chest Fund.
In a statement, the police said the ride was called off for road safety reasons.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.