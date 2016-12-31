Hail blankets parts of Malta, sets off car alarms

Photo: Kurt Sansone

A sudden hail storm this morning blanketed several areas in Malta, as this picture taken in Marsascala shows.

The impact of ice was so strong in some places that it even triggered off car alarms.

The wet start to New Year's Eve is, however, not expected to persist throughout the day. The Meteorological Office forecasts partly cloudy weather with a high temperature of 13°C and a minimum chilly temperature tonight of 6°C.

The weather throughout the night is expected to be partly cloudy with a light to moderate northwest wind.

New Year's Day and Monday should be just as cold, with some sunny spells around lunchtime before more rain clouds.

The highest temperature forecast for the three days will gradually rise to 15°C on Monday.

Although the end of this year is being described by many as icy, meteorological records show that 2015 started on the coldest note yet, when the temperature dropped to a minimum of 2.1°C.

St George's Square will host the main New Year's Eve activities.

The cold weather could put a damper on the popular Valletta New Year's Eve celebrations. Musicians Ozzy Lino, Daniel Cauchi & the Big Band Brothers, featuring Marit Kesa, and DJ hosts Pierre Cordina and Clint Bajada will keep crowds entertained as the capital hosts its annual year-end festivities.

The Grandmaster's Palace facade will be lit up with a projection created by Mcast students in collaboration with the Valletta 2018 Foundation, and a special countdown will usher in the new year.

X-Factor UK 2015 finalists Reggie and Bollie, DJ Mykill and Trumpet Live will add to the festive vibe.

The festivities will begin at 8pm in St George's Square and go on until 2am. The last buses will leave Valletta terminus at 1.50am, with services to Floriana park-and-ride continuing until 2am. The Gozo ferry service will continue to run till 4am.

The Valletta 2018 Foundation, Valletta local council, the Malta Tourism Authority and the ministries for culture and tourism have all been enlisted to help organise the end-of-year celebration.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said the celebrations marked the beginning of the Maltese presidency of the council of the European Union, putting Malta in the spotlight of all EU member states.

“It is an honour to see Valletta, the European Capital for Culture 2018, welcoming the New Year through this annual event, putting Valletta on a par with other European capitals which welcome the new year through such events.

“It is also an opportunity for local musical talent to unite and perform, as well as offering a platform for Mcast students from the Art and Design Institute to exhibit one of their works.”

Valletta 2018 chairman Jason Micallef said the event marked the close of a year-long programme of projects and activities organised by the Valletta 2018 Foundation and kick-started another busy one.