Gozo ferry technical trouble leads to long queues

The clogged route to Gozo. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

Technical problems in a Gozo Channel ferry coupled with a rush of people who decided to cross over to Gozo for the new year weekend yesterday resulted in long and “frustrating” queues.

The Times of Malta received various calls from readers travelling to Gozo who complained they had to spend “hours” waiting to get on board.

Traffic stretched as far back as Għadira Bay during the first half of the day as many sought to make the most of the weekend and enjoy a relaxing break in Gozo to ring in the new year.

Gozo Channel sources said minor technical difficulties in one of the vessels had been a major contributor to the delays, which eased by the afternoon.

Poor weather conditions at the Ċirkewwa terminal also meant that ferries were only berthing at the less frequently used south quay for several hours of the day.

Meanwhile, motorists also complained about traffic diversions which led them to Ċirkewwa via Popeye Village.

“The diversion just made things worse. Rather than one queue there were suddenly two,” one motorist said.

Maltese drivers may be known to seek shortcuts and cut corners to try to reach their destinations faster but one truck driver took indiscipline to new levels when he drove onto the opposing lane to jump the Gozo ferry queue.

The large trailer truck was seen crossing the centre strip and proceeding onto the opposite lane to reach l-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa metres down the same road as hundreds of cars waited patiently to board the ferry.

Luckily there were no cars being driven in the opposite direction when the driver carried out the irregular manoeuvre.

The tailbacks led many motorists to turn back and try their luck again later on in the day, when the traffic had subsided.