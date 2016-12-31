Pro-life support

The Maltese Patriots Movement recently released a picture of their spokesman, Stephen Florian, holding what appears to be a candle at the pro-life rally held on October 7. Florian was quoted as saying: “We were present as we fully support the Gift of Life campaign” (translated from Maltese). This fellow is the same person who, some time ago, ‘outed’ a transgender person, attracting public contempt in the process.

It is clear the Maltese Patriots Movement is trying to jump on the pro-life bandwagon. I would therefore like to ask whether Gift of Life actually approve of this ‘support’ and, if not, whether they are going to put the public’s mind at rest by declaring that the ‘patriots’ are not welcome in their campaigns.

Will the pro-life movement distance itself from those who cause public disorder by abusing of religion to stoke religious conflict and from those who prey on the weakest members of society in a way that is unfitting a civil nation?

I am convinced that that many of their well-meaning supporters do not approve of this very unchristian and sham-patriot movement. It is my hope that the extreme right will not be welcomed as a bedfellow simply because it opportunistically pledges adhesion to the pro-life cause.